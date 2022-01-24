YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ahead of Republic Day, Bihar heightens security measures to the max

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Jan 24: A high alert has been issued in Bihar ahead of Republic Day. The authorities have been asked to maintain a special vigilance in the Naxal affected areas in the state.

    Ahead of Republic Day, Bihar heightens security measures to the max

    Further instructions have been issued to heighten security at the main venue where the Republic Day celebrations will take place. In addition to this the Railways have stoped parcel booking services at major train stations in Patna till January 26.

    The police have been asked to maintain proper security at important government establishments. The patrolling in sensitive areas too have been increased.

    The police have been instructed to check the people staying in hotels, lodges and dharamshalas. A special watch is being kept on the Bihar-Nepal border. Major roads will be blocked with barricades and mandatory checking will take place.

    More REPUBLIC DAY News  

    Read more about:

    republic day high alert

    Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 12:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X