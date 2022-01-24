Weather Forecast for January 26: IMD predicts partly cloudy sky but no rain in Delhi on Republic Day 2022

Who is Adwaita Gadanayak? Sculptor, who will carve Netaji’s Statue at India Gate

Netaji Hologram Statue at India Gate: What is Hologram, How to make one using Smartphone

Ahead of Republic Day, Bihar heightens security measures to the max

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Jan 24: A high alert has been issued in Bihar ahead of Republic Day. The authorities have been asked to maintain a special vigilance in the Naxal affected areas in the state.

Further instructions have been issued to heighten security at the main venue where the Republic Day celebrations will take place. In addition to this the Railways have stoped parcel booking services at major train stations in Patna till January 26.

The police have been asked to maintain proper security at important government establishments. The patrolling in sensitive areas too have been increased.

The police have been instructed to check the people staying in hotels, lodges and dharamshalas. A special watch is being kept on the Bihar-Nepal border. Major roads will be blocked with barricades and mandatory checking will take place.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 12:04 [IST]