Ahead of polls, Election officer goes missing from Nadia in West Bengal

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Nadia, Apr 19: Arnab Roy, a nodal election officer in-charge of EVM and VVPAT at a polling booth in Nadia district of Ranaghat parliamentary constituency, is missing since Thursday.

Both his mobile phones have also been switched off since then, reports said.

A missing persons report has been filed at the Krishnanagar police station on Thursday night and an investigation has been launched.

The West Bengal Police has initiated an investigation into Roy's disappearance.

Besides police, the state Election Commission and District Magistrate are also looking into the incident.

"Roy went to Bipradas Choudhury Polytechnic College for his poll duty. Post lunch, he couldn't be found. His official vehicle is still lying there," the police said.

Election Commission said,''Missing complaint has been filed with police. Meanwhile, another officer is being appointed in his place.''

Ranaghat parliamentary constituency, which is a stronghold of Trinamool Congress, will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 29.