Ahead of PM Modi's Jewar visit, posters attacking BJP taken down in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr, Nov 24: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bulandshahr, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday removed the posters related to Jewar International Airport for which the foundation stone will be laid down on Thursday.

The posters carried the pictures of local Samajwadi Party leaders and asked the BJP government when it's going to "sell off" the under construction airport.

The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore. Spread over more than 1,300 hectares of land, the completed first phase of the airport will have the capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year and work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

Police took down the posters -- reportedly put sometime the previous night -- and booked several people in the matter. "When will BJP sell off the Jewar Airport?" the posters read.

"Akhilesh Yadav will come in 2022 and will save the airport from being sold," they also said.

On the other side, Congress Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to compensate the farmers whose land has been acquired for the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar.

Tagging a media report which claimed that the government had not allotted plots for some people and others have not been paid compensation for the land acquisition for the airport, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "Compensation is the right of farmers. Narendra Modi ji, if your intentions with respect to farmers are honest, then don't leave the farmers homeless to fulfil your electoral ambitions," PTI

