Ahead of anticipated Cabinet rejig, Scindia, Sonowal head to Delhi

New Delhi, July 06: Ahead of the much anticipated Cabinet reshuffle, Jyotiraditya Scindia made a stop over at a temple. Sarbananda Sonowal too is headed to Delhi. Both the names of Scindia and Sonowal have been doing the rounds and there is a possibility that they may be inducted into the Cabinet.

Scindia took a flight to Delhi rom Indore, while Janata Dal leader RCP Singh also reached Delhi.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the ministers amidst the buzz of a Cabinet reshuffle has been cancelled.

The PM is unlikely to have the meet with the ministers today. Earlier it was said that the PM would meet with the ministers as well as BJP chief JP Nadda.

The reshuffle that is likely to take place on July 7 is aimed at filling up 20 vacancies. The dispensation is likely to focus on younger leaders during the re-jig. A strong message ahead of the polls in several states next year including the all important state of Uttar Pradesh is likely to be sent out during the expansion, sources tell OneIndia. When asked when the exercise is likely to take place, the source said that it could happen by July 7 or by the end of the week.

On Monday, PM Modi met with Union Minister Amit Shah and top BJP leader, BL Santhosh. Today, the PM would meet with some top ministers as well as JP Nadda.

Several ministers are overburdened with numerous portfolios and hence the reshuffle becomes important so that they are eased of their responsibilities, sources tell OneIndia. Talk of a rejig and expansion further gained steam after the Prime Minister met with the Council of Ministers.