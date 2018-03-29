Ahead of Karnataka elections, 18 lakh Muslim names missing in voters’ list

An NGO has claimed that just before the crucial Karnataka assembly elections 2018, the names of 18 Muslims has gone missing from the voters' list. The New Delhi based NGO, Centre for Research and Debates in Development Policy says that either the names are missing from the recently updated list of they do not have voter ID cards issued in their names.

The NGO headed byDr Abusaleh Shariff, renowned economist and member of the Justice Sachar Committee has now begun a campaign to rectify this.

Deccan Herald while quoting Khalid Saifullah, Research Associate and COO of CRDDP, said that they have identified 16 Karnataka constituencies from which the names of 1.28 lakh voters are missing from the list. Based on the number, they are estimating that around 15 lakh would be missing from the 224 Karnataka constituencies.

They arrived at the findings when comparing the the 2011 census data with the voters' list that was published on Februaru 28 2018.

"As per the 2011 census data, the Shivajinagar constituency has 4.3% of single households among the total 18,453 Muslim households. But we found that more than 8,900 households have only one registered voter in their house, which is around 40 percent of the total Muslim households," he also said.

Now the NGO has developed a website, missingmuslimvoters.com and an Android app, Muslim Voters -- to organise and educate people. Saifullah further said that people think that they cannot enrol once the election dates are announced. This is wrong and it can be done till the last date of nominations.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

