AgustaWestland: Middleman Michel loses appeal, set to be extradited to India

    New Delhi, Nov 19: AugustaWestland middleman James Christian Michel is expected to be extradited to India soon.The court of cassation in Dubai has rejected his appeal.

    The Court of Cassation is the third and final degree of litigation in Dubai in which cases heard by the Court of Appeal are contested.

    Representational Image
    All decisions of Court of Cassation are final and binding for all the parties and are not subject to appeal. "The judicial authorities there concluded there was no criminal element in the case."

    ''Michel is to be extradited from the UAE,'' Dubai's top court said in its order on Monday.

    With this decision India hopes to extradite him at the earliest. If the formalities are completed soon then the extradition could take place by the end of the month.

    In Michel's case, who is a UK citizen, the Court of Appeal on 2 September, had ruled in favour of the Indian government and said that he can be extradited while stating, "The court decided the possibility of extraditing Christian James Michel to the competent authorities in the Republic of India." Michel's legal team then approached the Court of Cassation.

    Michel, who is accused of organising bribes in exchange for a contract for VVIP helicopters, had filed his appeal before Dubai's Court of Cassation within 30 days after the lower court's ruling. He remains behind bars in Dubai since he was arrested and sent into custody here pending the legal and judicial procedure.

    agustawestland dubai

