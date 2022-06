Damage to public property: Who bears the cost and what the Supreme Court said

Agnipath protests: Don't damage public property, Ashwini Vaishnaw urges youth

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 17: Amid widespread protest over the Centre's newly introduced army recruitment scheme -Agnipath, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday appealed to the youth not to indulge in violent protests and not damage railway property.

"I appeal to the youth to not indulge in violent protests and not damage the property of the Railways," said the railway minister.

Trains were set afire, public and police vehicles attacked and personnel injured as protests over 'Agnipath' snowballed and swept across several states on Thursday.

A number of opposition political parties and a significant number of military experts have also slammed the scheme, saying it will adversely impact the functioning of the armed forces.

The government has defended the scheme, saying it will secure the future of youths and help maintain a youthful profile of the armed forces.

Unveiling the scheme on Tuesday, the government had said youngsters between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 per cent of the recruits will be retained for regular service.

"Cognisant of the fact that it has not been possible to undertake the recruitment during the last two years, the government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022," according to a statement issued by the defence ministry.

"Accordingly, the upper age limit for the recruitment process for Agnipath scheme for 2022 is increased to 23 years," the statement said.