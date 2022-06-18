Agnipath protest: Rajnath Singh chairs crucial meeting with service chiefs

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 18: After two days of widespread protests against Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has held a meeting with Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari at his residence.

Singh had earlier described the scheme as a "golden opportunity" for youngsters to serve the country.

He said the government's decision to increase the upper age limit from 21 years to 23 years for recruitment under the scheme in 2022 will allow a significant number of youth to join the armed forces.

Several states including Telangana, Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have witnessed violent agitation over the new scheme with trains set ablaze, public property vandalised and thousands of people blocking railway tracks and highways.

Railways cancelled 234 trains while 340 trains have been affected since the protests over the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the three services erupted on Wednesday.

The government on Thursday night increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the 'Agnipath' scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022 amid widespread protest against the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the three services.

Unveiling the scheme on Tuesday, the government said youths between the ages of 17 and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure while 25 per cent of the recruits will be retained for regular service.

The new scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and Air Force was projected by the government as a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to enhance the youthful profile of the three services.

After the scheme was rolled out, the Army said it would ensure an enhanced youthful profile of the force and result in a "reduction in the average age from 32 to 26 years over a period of time".

The three service chiefs have also strongly backed the scheme and said it was unveiled after over two years of deliberations.