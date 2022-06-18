Agnipath: Plea in SC seeks SIT probe into violence

New Delhi, Jun 18: A plea has been filed in Supreme Court seeking directions to setup a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to enquire about the violent protests against the 'Agnipath' recruit scheme which launched by the NDA government recently, news agency ANI.

The plea seeks directions to enquire about the damage caused to the public property including that of Railways. The petition also sought directions to setup an expert committee under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court judge to examine the scheme, its impact on national security and the Army.

Protests erupted in several states across the country against the 'Agnipath' scheme. Trains were set afire, window panes of buses smashed and passersby, including a ruling BJP MLA, pelted with stones in Bihar by Army job aspirants whose protest against the short-term recruitment scheme.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry Saturday announced to reserve 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles for 'Agniveers', the Home Minister's Office said. The announcement comes amid widespread protests against the recently unveiled 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces on a short-term contractual basis.

The soldiers recruited under this scheme will be called 'Agniveers'. "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decides to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers," the Home Minister's Office said in a tweet. The MHA also announced age relaxation for 'Agniveers' for recruitment in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

In its second tweet, the Home Minister's Office said, "The MHA also decides to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to 'Agniveers' for recruitment in CAPFs & Assam Rifles. Further, for the first batch of 'Agniveer', the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit."

Unveiling the scheme on Tuesday, the government had said youngsters between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 per cent of the recruits will be retained for regular service.

In view of protests against the new model for enrollment of soldiers into the three services, Defence Ministry on Thursday on Thursday said the government granted a one-time waiver in the upper age limit for 'Agnipath' scheme by extending it to 23 years from 21 years for the first year.