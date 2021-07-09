This Husky working out will leave you in splits

After video of tourists bathing at Mussoorie's Kempty falls goes viral, now only 50 people allowed in 30 min

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Tehri, July 8: Only 50 tourists will be allowed to bathe at Mussoorie's famous Kempty falls with a maximum permissible time of 30 minutes.

The district administration has taken the decision in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, District Magistrate Iva Ashish Shrivastava said. "

There will be a time limit of 30 minutes for each bather, she said, adding an air horn will be used to signal the exit time.

The came a day after viral videos showed a large number of tourists bathing at the falls without wearing masks or maintaining social distancing norms.

Viral video: Hundreds of maskless tourists throng Kempty Falls in Mussoorie

Social distancing went for a toss as people gathered at the popular tourist spot; not even a single person was seen wearing a mask in the videos.

Popular hill stations like Shimla, Mussoorie, Kufri, Narkanda, Dalhousie and Manali, are witnessing the arrival of tourists in large numbers, who are looking to get rid of the scorching heat in the northern plains.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 9, 2021, 8:49 [IST]