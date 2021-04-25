After SOS, Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital gets 5 tonnes of oxygen

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 25: After sending out yet another SOS, Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital received 5 tons of oxygen received at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at 0415 hours today. ''Oxygen running in full pressure after a long time,'' Spokesperson, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi said.

On Saturday night, Hospital said that the lives of more than 100 patients were at risk as it was left with just about 45 minutes of oxygen supply.

The hospital said it had made at least four SOS calls in a span of 24 hours and it was in crisis mode with alarm bells ringing continuously.

The premier private hospital said the lives of more than 100 patients were at risk as it was left with just about 500 cubic metres of oxygen that would last for just about 45-60 minutes. According to the hospital, it has a daily consumption of 10,000 cubic meters of liquid oxygen.

The hospital has resorted to manual ventilation and is in need of an urgent refill of liquid oxygen, officials said. SGRH has been getting oxygen supply through tankers for the past few days while it has been making efforts to set up its own oxygen plants amid what it called below-contracted delivery from its suppliers.

This comes a day after the hospital announced that 25 COVID-19 patients had died at the facility. Sources had said "low-pressure oxygen" could be the likely cause of the deaths in SGRH, one of Delhi's biggest and most high-profile hospitals.

However, SGRH chairman Dr D S Rana said later on Friday, "It is wrong to say the deaths occurred due to a shortage of oxygen. We provided oxygen to the patients manually when the pressure dipped in the ICU."