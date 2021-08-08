After SC rebuke, CBI arrests 5 over posts against Judges

India

New Delhi, Aug 08: Days after the Supre Cmourt rebuke, the CBI on Sunday arrested 5 people in alleged defamatory posts against Andhra Pradesh High Court judges.

The Chief Justice of India, while hearing Jharkhand judge death case pulled up the CBI saying when judges complain, the Intelligence Bureau on threats, they do not respond.

The CJI said though judges complaints to the chief justice or the concerned head of the district, when they complaint to the police or the CBI or others, these agencies do not respond.

"They think it is not a priority item for them. The IB, CBI they are not helping the judiciary at all. I am making this statement with a sense of responsibility and I know the incident that is the reason I am saying this. I do not want to divulge more than this, the CJI said.

"This is a new trend developed in the country unfortunately. There is no freedom to a judge even to give a complaint. Such a situation is created, said the bench.

In one or two places, the court ordered CBI inquiry. It is very sorry to say that CBI has done nothing in more than one year. At one place, I know, CBI has done nothing. I think we have expected some changes in CBIâ€TMs attitude. But there is no change in the attitude of CBI. I am sorry to observe this but this is the situation, said Chief Justice N V Ramana, who was heading a bench which also comprised Justice Surya Kant.

District and Sessions Judge-8 of Dhanbad court, Uttam Anand, was out on morning walk on July 28 when he was killed by an auto-rickshaw at Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area.

On July 30, the top court had taken suo motu cognizance and had sought a status report within a week from Jharkhandâ€TMs Chief Secretary and the DGP on the probe, saying reports and video clippings suggested â€œit was not a case of simpliciter road accident.

Story first published: Sunday, August 8, 2021, 13:36 [IST]