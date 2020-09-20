After ruckus over farm bills, 12 opposition parties move no-confidence motion against RS Dy Chairman

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 20: After ruckus over farm bills, 12 Opposition parties have now submitted a no-confidence motion against Deputy Chair Harivansh Narayan Singh.They have accused Harivansh of not allowing a division of votes during the passage of two contentious farm sector related Bills.

The motion, signed by around 100 members has been submitted in the notice office of the Parliament as the secretary-general was not present.

The parties that have submitted the notice include the Congress, All India Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, CPI, CPM, Nationalist Congress Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, National Conference, DMK and the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Rajya Sabha saw a massive ruckus on Sunday as the government sought to clear the farm Bills amid an unrelenting opposition determined to block them as TMC MP Derek O'Brien tore up the documents.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel said 12 parties have given a notice of no-confidence against the deputy chairman, as the manner in which the Bills were passed is a "murder" of democracy.

'Our demand for adjourning the House and division of votes was disallowed," he said. 'We gave a no-confidence against the attitude of Deputy Chairman and the manner in which the Bills were passed.' JD(U) leader Harivansh was reelected as the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House on September 14, the first day of the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Patel said the Deputy Chairman should have "safeguarded democratic traditions but harmed them instead".

The protesting members sat in Rajya Sabha after the House was adjourned following the passage of the Bills.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien also accused the government of 'murdering' the Parliamentary system and democracy.

'The government did not allow the Opposition a vote on the farmers' bills. It is a sad day for the Parliamentary democracy,' he said.

The TMC MP alleged that the government knew that it did not have the numbers and that is why they did not allow a division of votes.

'Today, the BJP tried to break the back of yet another great institution of our democracy: Parliament.

'The basic rights of MPs guaranteed by the Constitution are snatched. No vote allowed in RS on farmers bills. Today's day will be written in black letters,' he said.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu will take a call on the action that could be taken against the opposition MPs who trooped into the well of the House while protesting against the farm bills.