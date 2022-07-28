After row between two groups causes traffic jam, Delhi police arrests 27

New Delhi, July 28: Twenty-seven people were apprehended after a row between some drug addicts and slum dwellers resulted in heavy traffic jam in the northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

It all started on Wednesday night with the row between Santosh (23), resident of AO Block of Shalimar Bagh, and two-three drug addict boys near Prem Badi bus stand in the area and later he also called the local residents from slums who came on the road and started blocking traffic, police said, according to news agency PTI.

Eight police personnel along with Santosh were also injured in the incident, they said, adding police vehicles were also damaged by the crowd of nearly 180 people.

The incident took place when Sub Inspector (SI) Prem Prakash was patrolling with his staff near Prem Bari Pul, police said.

According to the police, at around 10.30 pm, SI Prakash saw that local residents of AO block in Shalimar Block has gathered on the opposite side near Prem Bari bus stand. Meanwhile, a PCR call was also received in Shalimar Bagh police station regarding traffic jam by the residents.

SI Prakash along with staff immediately rushed towards the spot of gathering. District reserves and police force from nearby police stations was also mobilised, a senior police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, "During local enquiry, it came into our notice that a person named Santosh has some quarrel with two-three drug addict boys who were standing near Prem Badi bus stand . He called the local residents from Jhuggi who came on the road and started blocking traffic.

"They were getting agitated and were also raising slogans aggressively. The police tried to pacify around 150-180 people who had gathered but they started to disrupt the flow of traffic and sat down on the road. When police tried to remove them from road to allow movement of traffic, some of the people resorted to pelting of stones and bottles on passers by and police personnel," she said.

They also tried to set a traffic motorcycle on fire but the fire was immediately doused by the police.

They also broke glasses of three-four police vehicles, she added.

"The situation was brought under control by resorting to use of mild force and lathi charge. During the incident, Santosh and eight police personnel got injured. All the injured persons were discharged from the hospital after treatment," Ms Rangnani said.

Santosh, who had a quarrel with the drug addicts was instrumental in bringing the crowd on the road.

He had smashed his left hand on the glass window of one of the police vehicles. He has also been discharged from the hospital, the senior officer said.

A case has been registered under section 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 147 (rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object), 307 (attempt to murder), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Damage to Pubic Property Act in connection with the incident, according to police.

"We have registered the case and apprehended 27 accused persons in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway," the DCP said.

