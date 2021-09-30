After recording below 20K cases for 2 days, India reports 23,529 new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi, Sep 30: After registering less than 20,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last two days, India reported 23,529 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health ministry.

The country witnessed 311 new casualties to take the death toll to 4,48,062 since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 28,718 patients recovered from Covid-19 to take the total number of recoveries in the country to 3,30,14,898.

The active caseload in India stands at 2,77,020, the lowest in the last 195 days, while the overall caseload reached 3,37,39,980.

The Union Health ministry's data states that active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.82 per cent; which is the lowest since March 2020, and the recovery rate is currently at 97.85 per cent, highest since 2020.

While the Weekly Positivity Rate (1.74%) is less than 3 per cent for the last 97 days, the Daily Positivity Rate (1.56%) is less than 3% for the last 31 days.

As many as 15,06,254 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 56,89,56,439.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 88.34 crore.

Among the states, Kerala has continued to report maximum daily cases in a day. In the last 24 hours, it recorded 12,161 fresh cases with 191 deaths.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Story first published: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:19 [IST]