Navjot Singh Sidhu to take over as Punjab Congress chief today; CM Amarinder likely to attend

After public spat Captain-Siddhu bond together over breakfast

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amritsar, July 23: There appeared to be an evident patch up between Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh and state congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. The two were seen bonding over breakfast today.

Singh had invited all Punjab Congress MLAs and MPs for tea at the Punjab Bhawan at 10 am, an hour before the new Congress chief took charge. His invite came on Thursday afternoon soon after Sidhu reached out to the CM through two working presidents of the party.

Sidhu who sported a maroon Pathani suit chatted cordially with Captain Singh. Sidhu greeted Captain with folded hands after which both headed to the table for breakfast. This meeting comes in the backdrop of the CM stating a few days back that he would not meet with Sidhu until he apologises publicly to him.

Both leaders spent more than half an hour together before Sidhu left for the Punjab Bhawan in Sector 15 in Chandigarh for the installation ceremony.

Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 12:05 [IST]