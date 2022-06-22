After police encounter 6 accused of cow slaughter arrested in UP

Karnataka all set to bring in law against Love Jihad

New Delhi, Jun 22: Six people accused of cow slaughter were arrested after an encounter in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Police recovered slaughtered cattle, butchering tools, a country-made pistol along with a few live cartridges from their possession, they said, according to news agency PTI.

The accused opened fire on the police team but the force managed to overpower and arrest them on Tuesday night after an exchange of fire.

The arrested accused have been identified as Akram, Sehzad, Imran, Akhbar, Israr and Arshad, they said two other accused are missing, they said.

"Acting on an intelligence input our team raided a house under Deoband police station limits. Eight people were found to be involved in cow slaughter there. Six of them have been arrested," Superintendent of Police (city) Rajesh Kumar said.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 16:29 [IST]