YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After police encounter 6 accused of cow slaughter arrested in UP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 22: Six people accused of cow slaughter were arrested after an encounter in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

    Police recovered slaughtered cattle, butchering tools, a country-made pistol along with a few live cartridges from their possession, they said, according to news agency PTI.

    After police encounter 6 accused of cow slaughter arrested in UP

    The accused opened fire on the police team but the force managed to overpower and arrest them on Tuesday night after an exchange of fire.

    The arrested accused have been identified as Akram, Sehzad, Imran, Akhbar, Israr and Arshad, they said two other accused are missing, they said.

    "Acting on an intelligence input our team raided a house under Deoband police station limits. Eight people were found to be involved in cow slaughter there. Six of them have been arrested," Superintendent of Police (city) Rajesh Kumar said.

    (PTI)

    Comments

    More COW SLAUGHTER News  

    Read more about:

    cow slaughter arrested encounter uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 16:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X