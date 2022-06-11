AIMIM ready to ally with NCP and Congress; we are not 'B' team of BJP: Imtiaz Jaleel

After party MP demands death penalty for Nupur Sharma, AIMIM puts out measured tweets

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 11: The AIMIM on Saturday reiterated its demand for former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's arrest and a timely trial. Huge protests had erupted across the country following her statements on Prophet Mohammad. Nupur Sharma has been suspended by the party for six years.

In a tweet quoting the comments of the party MP Imtiaz Jaleel, the AIMIM said, " we demand the arrest of Nupur Sharma and her timely trial and conviction in accordance with the law of the country."

On Friday, Jaleel said that Nupur Sharma should be sentenced to death for her remarks on Prophet Mohammad. The MP from Aurangabad told reporters that such things will not stop if Sharma is allowed to get away so easily. He also said that the law should be brought to ensure strict action against those who make objectionable statements against any caste, religion or sect.

"Islam is a religion of peace. Definitely, people are angry...We also demand that Nupur Sharma should be hanged. If she's allowed to let go easily, then such things won't stop. Law should be brought to take action against those who make such remarks against any religion, sect," Jaleel said.

Action is not being taken and that is why the protest. Is just expelling from the party enough? Is that action, Jaleel also said.

There were protests in several cities after Friday prayers over the now suspended BJP leader's comments on Prophet Mohammad. In Ranchi the protest turned violent as vehicles were torched and vandalised. Two persons succumbed to injuries after they were taken to hospital.

In Uttar Pradesh over 130 protesters from six districts have been arrested. Incidents of stone pelting were reported in Prayagraj and Saharanpur. Some motor-cycles and carts were set on fire.