After Munawar Faruqui, Kunal Kamra reveals his show in Bengaluru cancelled after organisers received threats

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai/Bengaluru, Dec 01: Stand-up comic Kunal Kamra on Wednesday said his shows in Bengaluru, scheduled over the next 20 days, have been cancelled following threats and because special permission was not granted "to seat 45 people in a venue that can seat more".

The cancellations come days after another comedian, Munawar Faruqui, was denied permission to perform in the Karnataka capital after police dubbed him a "controversial figure" and cited law and order problems.

Mumbai-based Kamra, a vocal critic of the government and the latest after fellow satirist Vir Das and Faruqui to land in controversy, went on Twitter to announce that his shows had been cancelled. "Hello Bangalore people. I'm happy to inform that my shows in Bangalore which were scheduled over the next 20 days have been cancelled. They've been cancelled for two reasons. "Firstly, we didn't get special permission to seat 45 people in the venue that can seat more. Secondly, threats have been made to shut down the venue if I were to ever perform there. I guess this is also part of the Covid protocol & new guidelines. I suppose I am seen as a variant of the virus now," the comedian said.

Police in Bengaluru said it had nothing to with the matter. "We have no role in it...,' Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said. Kamra went on to say in his sarcastic post that those wondering how "a Kamra can an perform while a Faruqui has had to quit comedy" can find solace in the fact that the ruling class is at least trying to oppress with equality. "Maybe if we continue down the road of equal oppression, we would get to a point of equal liberation, in a post climate change era," he said.

On Sunday, Faruqui, who spent a month in an Indore jail earlier this year, had said "Good bye, I'm done" and also declared, "hate won, artist lost". In his lengthy satirical post, Kamra also listed five steps to get a comedian's show cancelled.

I won't stop, will keep writing satire, it's my job: Vir Das

"If they use this method & a show is not cancelled I'll give up being a stand up comedian. Step no 1 - Inform police that there could be violence. Step no 2 - Inform venue owner there could be violence. Step no 3 - Inform artist that if he/she/they will be coming there will surely be violence. Step no 4 - Remind the venue of what could happen if the artist manages to do a show despite the threats. "Step no 5 - Be ready with celebration memes that show your victory and togetherness in missing the point. You can also apply this formula to an artist that you don't agree with, you don't find funny or don't like their art..."

Before Kamra today and Faruqui last week, Vir Das was the focus of several police complaints and also online trolling for his 'Two Indias' monologue in the US last month. Kamra is no stranger to controversies either. Last year, he was banned by several airlines after he heckled Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight.

Besides, pleas seeking contempt of court action were filed against him for his tweets against the court and the judges. Attorney General K K Venugopal consented to the initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Kamra for a series of tweets following the apex court giving Goswami interim bail. The comedian, facing contempt proceedings, had said there was a growing culture of intolerance where taking offence is seen as a fundamental right and has been elevated to the status of a "much loved national indoor sport".

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 0:01 [IST]