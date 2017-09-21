After losing sons in Kashmir, Lakhvi sends nephew over

Amidst the infiltrations that has been taking place, Umiar, nephew of Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi has managed to cross over into Kashmir.

Latest intelligence reports suggest that Umair who joined the Lashkar-e-Tayiba recently managed to cross over into Kashmir. He has come to join the other terrorists and wage jihad against India, the report stated.

This is the third time that Lakhvi is sending across members of his family to wage a battle in Kashmir. Earlier he had sent both his sons, Qasim and Musaib. Both were killed in an encounter.

The IB report states that around 10 Lashkar-e-Tayiba operatives crossed over with Umair into Kashmir. They then moved towards the outskirts of Srinagar where they are believed to be active.

Further the report stated that they are trying to move a consignment of arms to South Kashmir from the northern part of the state. An operative by the name Zargam is overseeing the operation, the IB report also states.

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba is looking for a fresh lease of life after having lost its commanders recently. The Jammu and Kashmir police said that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba has not appointed any commander, although it is widely believed that Zeenat-ul-Islam would be take over.

OneIndia News