After iPhone, made in India MacBook?

India

lekhaka-Deepak Tiwari

The iPhone makers are trying to explore potential for MacBook manufacturing in India, especially after the government of India's favourable incentive policy.

New Delhi, Jan 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' mission is receiving massive success and making headlines for all the good reasons. When iPhone manufacturing started in India it was an indication of India's capabilities to set up a global standard mobile phone manufacturing centre.

Now, iPhone makers are trying to explore potential for MacBook manufacturing in India, especially after the government of India's favourable incentive policy. Earlier last month iPhone maker Foxconn's India received Rs 357.17 Crore in incentive under the production-linked incentive scheme.

Thus, Foxconn became the first global company to receive PLI from the Indian government for its excellent work in mobile manufacturing.

Make in India for the world

The Modi government has been eager to bring the policies that attract global manufacturing giants, especially the tech and electronic equipment manufacturers. This is where the US tech giant was invited to set up a manufacturing hub for its latest iPhone 14. Not just that the companies are exploring beyond China, they are looking for a country that incentivises them.

Although there will be initial hiccups for MacBook manufacturing in India as there is hardly any strong supplier base, with investment and time, this could definitely be developed. Nonetheless, apart from its PLI scheme, the government of India could look at the joint venture route for developing an ecosystem favouring MacBook manufacturing.

Trying to become the global manufacturing hub

It's not that the Government of India is not trying to build an ecosystem and supplier group so that global mobile manufacturing companies set up their units. It's just a matter of time that India could become a hub for all things high-tech. For instance, in 2020 India launched the Rs 41,000 Crore Production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for smartphone manufacturing.

Additionally, the three major Apple manufacturers have their units in India. Whereas Tamil Nadu houses Foxconn and Pegatron, Karnataka has the base for Wistron. Once Apple started its manufacturing in India, several mobile manufacturers started their units here because they knew the country has a robust ecosystem for making and selling smartphones.

Apple being a marquee name has an impact on the global companies. Therefore, for the government it's the best policy to incentivise the makers and contribute with the positive intent to introduce the companies, educate them on the facilities. If Apple can benefit from the Indian policy of PLI, other companies will come in queues.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 17:22 [IST]