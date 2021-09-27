After Infosys, RSS mouthpiece Panchjanya targets Amazon, calls it “East India Company 2.0”

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 27: After attacking IT giant Infosys recently, the RSS-linked magazine Panchjanya has now targeted Amazon which is facing allegations of spending Rs 8,500 crore to bribe Indian officials in the last few years. The American company is called "Easy India Company 2.0" on the latest cover page of the latest issue.

Hitesh Shankar, the editor of Panchjanya, shared the picture of the cover page on Twitter in which Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos is seen. "#Amazon What does it do wrong that he needs to be bribed? Why do people consider this giant company a threat to indigenous entrepreneurship, economic freedom and culture? #Vocal_for_Local @epanchjanya, [sic]" the rough translation of his tweet in Hindi read.

The article claims that the activities of Amazon remind people of what East India Company did in India to capture power in the 18th century. The e-commerce giant has headed towards seizing the economic, political and personal freedom of Indian citizens, it alleges.

It comes a week after a whistleblower mounted allegations against Amazon of spending the aforementioned money to maintain its presence in the market between 2018-20.

Reportedly, the company has launched an internal probe into the allegations and the senior corporate counsel is sent on leave. "We have zero tolerance for corruption. We take allegations of improper actions seriously, investigate them fully, and take appropriate action. We are not commenting on specific allegations or the status of any investigation at this time," an Amazon spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The political parties and the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) have demanded a CBI probe into the allegations.

Panchjanya's Scathing Attack on Infosys

Just three weeks ago, Panchjanya slammed Infosys over glitches in the GST and Income Tax portals and questioned whether any "anti-national power" is trying to hurt India's economic interest.

Panchjanya carried out a four-page cover story on Infosys with the headline 'Saakh Aur Aghaat' (Reputation and Damage) and with its founder Narayana Murthy's picture on cover page.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 27, 2021, 13:20 [IST]