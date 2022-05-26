YouTube
    After IAS officer's walk with dog, Delhi govt extends stadium time for athletes

    New Delhi, May 26: The Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has ordered all stadiums to remain open for players till 10 amidst allegations of athletes at Thyagraj Stadium that they had to cut short their practice after an IAS officer sought to walk his there.

    File Photo of Thyagraj Stadium

    The order comes after Delhi's Revenue Secretary Sanjeev Khirwar used the stadium to walk his dog. It was alleged that due to this the athletes were told to wind up early to facilitate the walk.

    The administrator of the stadium Anil Chaudhary denied the allegations and said that the official timings were being adhered to. The official time for athletes to train is 7 pm. After that the coaches and athletes leave and no one was told to leave early, he said.

    Khirwar however denied the allegations and told Indian Express that he accepted that sometimes he takes his pet for a walk at the facility. However he denied disrupting the practice of the athletes.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 12:14 [IST]
