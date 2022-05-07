After his return, Tajinder Bagga challenges Arvind Kejriwal

More we condemn, less it is: Khattar on Bagga’s arrest

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 07: Following his release, BJP leader, Tajinder Bagga issued a challenge to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said he was prepared to fight the legal battle ahead.

I challenge Kejriwal if he thinks we will stop asking questions and stop raising our voices. I will not stop and will continue to ask Arvind Kejriwal questions, Bagga said after retiring to home at Janakpuri late last night.

He also denied the allegations by the AAP that he had skipped summons by the police. I have replied to all the summons that have been issued, he added.

There has been a political uproar following this incident. The BJP has blamed the AAP of misusing the law. The AAP on the other hand said that there is nothing political and Bagga had been picked up as he evaded summons on previous occasions.

Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 8:31 [IST]