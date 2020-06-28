  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After hike in prices for 21 days, no rise in petrol, diesel prices today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 28: For the first time since June 7, the prices of petrol and diesel have not been hiked. On June 7 the state run oil marketing companies had resumed daily revision of fuel rates after 82 days.

    After hike in prices for 21 days, no rise in petrol, diesel prices today

    Petrol is priced at Rs 80.38 per litre, while diesel is at Rs 80.40 in Delhi. The prices were increased by 25. Paise per litre for petrol and 21 paise for diesel in Delhi.

    Petrol will cost Rs 87.14 per litre and diesel Rs 78.71 per litre in Mumbai.

    Since June 7, the prices of petrol and diesel are up by at least Rs 10 a litre across the country. However the price of petrol was not raised on June 17.

    More PETROL News

    Read more about:

    petrol diesel

    Story first published: Sunday, June 28, 2020, 9:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue