After hike in prices for 21 days, no rise in petrol, diesel prices today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 28: For the first time since June 7, the prices of petrol and diesel have not been hiked. On June 7 the state run oil marketing companies had resumed daily revision of fuel rates after 82 days.

Petrol is priced at Rs 80.38 per litre, while diesel is at Rs 80.40 in Delhi. The prices were increased by 25. Paise per litre for petrol and 21 paise for diesel in Delhi.

Petrol will cost Rs 87.14 per litre and diesel Rs 78.71 per litre in Mumbai.

Since June 7, the prices of petrol and diesel are up by at least Rs 10 a litre across the country. However the price of petrol was not raised on June 17.