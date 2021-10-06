UP government changes its earlier stand, allows Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

After high drama, Rahul Gandhi reaches Sitapur, to visit victims' families with Priyanka

Lucknow, Oct 06: After high-drama at Lucknow airport, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached Sitapur, along with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi. He will first visit Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and then the two will go to the victims' families in the district.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday has permitted Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, where four farmers lost their lives in a violent incident on Sunday.

"The state government has given permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and three other people to visit Lakhimpur Kheri," the Home Department, Uttar Pradesh Government said on Wednesday.

On Sunday evening, a jeep owned by Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra mowed down a few farmers, triggering violence which killed eight, including four farmers. Since then, the political leaders from opposition parties across the country formed a beeline to meet the victims' families, but the UP government denied permission to enter Lakhimpur Kheri.

However, the TMC leaders dodged the police and met the families of four farmers killed in the violence on Wednesday.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 16:57 [IST]