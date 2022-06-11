PM Modi to visit UP on June 3, will attend ground breaking ceremonies of projects worth Rs 80,000 crore

After Friday there is a Saturday says veiled tweet with Bulldozer warning in UP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 11: A day after Uttar Pradesh witnessed clashes over the comments on Prophet Mohammad, Uttar Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath's media advisor Mrityunjay Kumar posted a veiled message with a warning.

Remember every Friday is followed by a Saturday. He posted the message with a photo of a bulldozer.

The cryptic tweet implied stern action against people indulging in clashes.

Haryana BJP IT cell in charge Arun Yadav on Friday tweeted, 'now Friday being stone day, Saturday should be declared as bulldozer day.'

Now Friday being Stone-Day

Saturday should be declared as " Bulldozer Day " — Arun Yadav (@beingarun28) June 10, 2022

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a review meeting with the team of top officials.

"Toughest of action will be taken against all those anti-social elements who participated in the anarchist attempts to vitiate atmosphere in various cities of the state. Such people have no place in civilised society. Take care that no innocent is harassed, but ensure not a single guilty escapes," read a statement.

People pelted stones at police personnel in Prayagraj and Saharanpur and protests broke out after Friday prayers in at least four other cities in Uttar Pradesh over a now-suspended BJP leader's recent remarks on Prophet Mohammad, news agency PTI reported.

Police have arrested more than 130 people from six districts of the state.

In Prayagraj, some motorcycles and carts were set on fire and an attempt was made to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse mobs and peace was later restored, they said, adding that one policeman was hurt in the region.

"As many as 136 protesting people were arrested from six districts of the state till 9.45 pm on Friday," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

He said 45 protesters were arrested from Saharanpur, 37 from Prayagraj, 23 people from Ambedkar Nagar, 20 from Hathras, seven from Moradabad, and four from Firozabad district.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 15:42 [IST]