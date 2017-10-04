After Demonetisation, cash to GDP ratio has come down to 9 percent: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed company secretaries from all over India at a programme to mark the golden jubilee year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI).

While addressing a gathering Modi said,''During previous government's rule, in 6 years 8 times such an opportunity came when the growth rate fell below 5.7 percent.''

Modi added,''The economy of the country has also seen quarters when the growth rate fell below 0.2 percent, 1.5 percent. There are some people who sleep well only after they spread a feeling of pessimism all around. We need to recognise such people.''

The Prime Minister also said,''After achieving average growth of 7.5% over 3 years, we accept that growth rates came down April-June but govt is committed to reverse it-PM.''

'Government is ready to rake tough decisions which will take economy on the path of development,' Modi said at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan.

What does cash to GDP ratio mean?

The cash to GDP Ratio or to be more accurate the Debt to GDP Ratio refers to the ratio between the public debt incurred by the government to its GDP. The debt is a cumulative amount i.e the sum of all the amounts added together whereas the GDP is measured in years.

By comparing what a country owes to what it produces, the debt-to-GDP ratio indicates the country's ability to pay back its debt. Often expressed as a percentage, the ratio can be interpreted as the number of years needed to pay back debt if GDP is dedicated entirely to debt repayment.

Current GDP of India is $2.264 trillion which is 147 lakh crore INR.

OneIndia News