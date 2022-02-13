YouTube
    After clean chit in illegal mining case, Punjab CM Charanjit Channi calls Kejriwal a 'liar'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 13: Just a few days ahead of the Punjab assembly elections 2022, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi got a clean chit in the illegal sand mining case being investigated by the Ropar police and district administration, as reported by news agency ANI.

    After clean chit in illegal mining case, Punjab CM Charanjit Channi calls Kejriwal a liar

    Calling Kejriwal a liar, Channi said, "They tried levelling several allegations against me, but none were true...They complained to the Governor (against me), he ordered an inquiry. Truth prevails."

    He further alleged that Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and other outsiders have "come to loot Punjab".

    "British had come to loot India, likewise, Kejriwal and his Delhi family such as Raghav Chadha and other outsiders have come to loot Punjab. But Punjab will show them their place, like it did to Mughals, British," Punjab CM Channi said.

    Last month Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized more than Rs 10 crore, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residential premises of Channis nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey.

    Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 11:41 [IST]
    X