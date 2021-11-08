YouTube
    After Chennai, Puducherry and Karaikal, Sivaganga district shut schools, colleges

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Puducherry, Nov 8: Normal life was hit in Puducherry on Monday and educational institutions were closed due to incessant rains under the influence of a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal.

    Puducherry, which has been receiving rains since the onset of the north-east monsoon, registered 6.1 cm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 AM on Monday, PWD sources told PTI.

    Karaikal registered 4.8 cm rainfall in the same period. Control rooms were operating at the PWD office, Police and Health Departments to attend to any rain-related issues.

    Water level in Bahoor and Oussudu tanks, the two major water bodies in Puducherry, has reached full capacity, the sources said.

    The discharge into Sankarabarani river was copious and the river was in a spate, sources added. The territorial government has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Monday and Tuesday.

    Home Minister A Namassivayam had on Sunday announced that the government had decided to postpone the reopening of schools (scheduled for Monday for students of standards one to eight) in view of the incessant rains.

    Meanwhile, opposition DMK leader R Siva in a release, claimed that the heavy rains had led to the collapse of houses in several areas and demanded that the government extend a relief of Rs 20,000 to each of those whose houses had collapsed.

    schools puducherry

    Story first published: Monday, November 8, 2021, 16:47 [IST]
