What are the signs and symptoms to prevent black fungus? AIIMS doctor lists reasons for rise in Mucormycosis

After black and white fungus, Uttar Pradesh records its first case of yellow fungus infection

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 24: Amid the ongoing cases of black fungus infection in the country, the first case of yellow fungus has been reported from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the yellow fungus is dangerous than both black fungus and white fungus.

The patient is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital of noted ENT surgeon Brij Pal Tyagi.

What are the symptoms of Yellow Fungus

Symptoms of yellow fungus are lethargy, low appetite, or no appetite at all and weight loss.

Black fungus: Health minister Harsh Vardhan says 5,424 cases of Mucormycosis reported in 18 states, UTs

In serious cases, yellow fungus can also cause leakage of pus and slow healing of the open wound and slow healing of all wounds, malnutrition and organ failure and sunken eyes due to eventual necrosis. The only treatment for Yellow Fungus is Amphotericin B injection, which is a broad spectrum antifungal medicine.

What are the causes of Yellow fungus

It is reportedly said that Yellow fungus infection is mainly caused by bad hygiene. It is very important to clean out the enclosure around your home and keep it as clean as possible. Remove old foods and fecal matter as soon as possible to help prevent the growth of bacteria and fungus.

COVID-19 Vaccine: On-site registration for 18+ enabled on CoWIN app, says govt

The humidity of the house is also important so it should be measured at all times as too much humidity can promote the growth of bacteria and fungus. The correct humidity level is 30 per cent to 40 per cent. Notably, it is easier to deal with low humidity than having too much moisture.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 14:26 [IST]