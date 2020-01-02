  • search
    After Bengal, Maharashtra’s Republic Day tableau gets rejected by Centre

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Jan 02: The Centre has reportedly rejected the Mahashtra's tableau proposal for the Republic Day parade.

    NCP MP Supriya Sule on Thursday alleged that the Centre has denied permission to the tableaux from the non-BJP-ruled Maharashtra and West Bengal for the Republic Day parade, and said the government was behaving in a "prejudiced" manner.

    NCP MP Supriya Sule

    She said the two states had played a key role in the freedom struggle and the decision to allegedly deny permissions to their tableaux was an "insult" of the people.

    Centre rejects West Bengal's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade

    "The Centre has rejected permissions to the tableaux of Maharashtra and West Bengal from parading on Republic Day. It is a festival of the country and the Centre is expected to give representation to all the states," Sule tweeted.

    "But the government is behaving in a prejudiced manner, giving step-motherly treatment to the states being ruled by the opposition parties," she added.

    The Parliamentarian from Baramati also shared a news report that claims that the Defence Ministry has rejected West Bengal's tableau for the Republic Day parade on January 26.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 16:59 [IST]
