    After being mercilessly criticised, Nepal's PM Oli bunks Communist Party top panel meet

    New Delhi, June 27: Nepal's Prime Minister K P Oli is under immense pressure and the very fact that he skipped the meeting of the Nepal Communist Party is testimony of the same.

    There has been immense pressure on him to either quit as the Prime Minister or the post of chairperson of the NCP. Oli is one of the NCP's two chairpersons, a post that he shares with Pushpa Kamal Dahal or Prachanda.

    After being mercilessly criticised, Nepal’s PM Oli bunks Communist Party top panel meet
    Nepal's Prime Minister K P Oli

    On Friday, he was absent from meeting of the NCP's standing committee. He is said to have sent word that he would join the meeting late, but never turned up. In fact he had made it to the first meeting on Thursday, but he was criticised severely by Prachanda.

    India watches closely as crisis hits Oli in Nepal

    India is closely watching the developments, even as cries for Oli's resignation grows.

    Reports from Nepal say that their Prime Minister is already facing a crisis with calls for his resignation. India has been watching closely following reports that said that Nepal may have ceded territory to China. This has however been denied by Nepal's foreign ministry.

    During the standing committee meeting of the Communist Party, both Oli and P K Dahal Prachanda accused each other of failing the government andante party.

    While quoting party members, Kathmandu Post said that Prachanda had made a sensitive revelation as to what Oli was upto to survive as PM. We have heard that Pakistani, Afghani or Bangladeshi models are being worked out to remain in power, but such attempts are not going to succeed, Dahal had said.

    Oli's faction is in a minority in the important standing committee. Prachanda during the meeting had also said that it was not going to be possible for anyone to send people to jail on false charges of corruption. It is not easy to rule the country with the help of the army and it is not possible to split the party and run the government by allying with the opposition, he was quoted saying at the meeting.

    While Prachanda too is not seen as exactly friendly towards India, his government had however never undermined India's interests the way Oli has.

    Saturday, June 27, 2020, 12:53 [IST]
