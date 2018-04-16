After being denied ticket, Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa says, “I hate tears Pushpa”

Congress leader and Supreme Court advocate, Brijesh Kalappa who was denied a ticket used an iconic Rajesh Khanna dialogue on his Facebook page. He expressed his disappointment at being overlooked for a ticket from the Madikeri assembly constituency which was finally given to former state public prosecutor of Karnataka, H S Chandramouli.

Kalappa went on to write on Facebook, "I have been denied LS 2009, 2014. RS in 2014, 16, 18 and now Assembly.

I will swallow the ignominy of being ousted from the race by a Person who joined the Party in 2016, got a Legislative Council Ticket the same year, lost and the same person now bags the Assembly ticket for Madikeri. This begs the question- if one person were given so many opportunities by the Congress Party, why did we let a brilliant person like Jayaprakash Hegde go merely because he wanted the MLC ticket after he lost Lok Sabha elections?!

I will try for Gram Panchayat next time.

Someone in my Party is clearly telling me to seek nomination for a constituency befitting my status.

But, those FB Friends I love and respect- don't shed tears for me. After so many disappointments, I am entitled to use Rajesh Khanna's immortal words "Pushpa, I hate tears."

In another post, Kalappa the media coordinator for the Congress said, "Just like every 2 bit priest will tell you that the road to god is through a path laid by him, is a Political worker who will tell you before elections whether you will win or not.

Just like the relationship with god is private and personal, is the relationship with the voter.

There was one other aspirant who said that I would not be able to retain my security deposit, if he were so clued into what voters were thinking, why was he seeking Party nomination? He could have won by a massive margin as an independent!!!

Many of us in the INC too have made the mistake of calling people 'unelectable'- those same persons have more than proved us wrong, totally wrong!

I am the victim of one such campaign, why? Because I wear normal clothes, eat at small places, don't travel with a retinue, am honest, down to earth and DO NOT put on airs.

If Rahul Gandhi himself had said that we would learn from AAP- this is what we ought to have learned.

Now, there have been several invitations to join other Parties in the last 2 days. Thanks but no thanks. My last post about being denied so many elected offices was the glass half empty post- here's the glass half full one:

The INC has made me a recognised personality throughout the nation, it gave me the exalted position of Minister in Karnataka- I have been overcompensated for my efforts and should be eternally grateful to the INC and it's leadership."

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

