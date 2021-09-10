After banning public celebration, Delhi govt to air Ganesh Chaturthi aarti live on TV

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 10: Arvind Kejriwal's government is organising the Ganesh Chaturthi ritual after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) banned the celebration in public places in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are organising 'Ganesh Pujan' programme at 7 pm today that, I hope, will be telecast on all TV channels. I request all people to watch grand programme with their children," the Delhi CM in a virtual press briefing.

He added, "I urge everyone to teach their children about Ganesh Chaturthi's glorious history in India. During British rule, people could not celebrate festivals publicly. Bal Gangadhar Tilak was the first person to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi publicly in Pune: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: No public celebration allowed in Delhi

Talking about the significance of the festival in the Independence movement, Kejriwal said, "Bal Gangadhar Tilak's actions later became a movement and Ganeshotsav played a crucial role in the independence movement. Ganesh Chaturthi developed patriotism in people. We should inculcate spirituality and patriotism in our children: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,"

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its order said that district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in a tent or pandal. Further, it should be ensured that crowds do not gather at any religious or social place. Permission will also not be granted for any procession, it said.

The order added, "Considering the prevailing restrictions on gatherings and congregations and present situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations may not be allowed in public places and people may be advised to celebrate the festival at their home only," the DDMA order said.

The district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police have been asked to convene meetings with the religious leaders to ask their cooperation in ensuring compliance with DDMA's order.