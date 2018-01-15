After a fiery Friday, it is business as usual in Supreme Court today

It is business as usual in the Supreme Court today. The court re-opens today following a two day break and also a week that saw one of the most dramatic events in the history of the top court.

Four judges on Friday addressed a press conference questioning the manner in which the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra was allocating matters. Over the weekend there were several persons who tried to douse the fire. Retired judges too came into the picture and wrote to the judges to resolve the issue.

There had been rumours that Justice Misra would reach out to the four judges and try to resolve the issue. However as of now there is no such move made by the CJI. He had however assured the Bar Council of India that the crisis would be sorted out at the earliest.

The four judges led by Justice Chelameswar too would be attending court. They would preside over matters that had been assigned to them. The atmosphere would however be tense in the Supreme Court today.

The government has so far not intervened in the matter. However from what could be seen post Friday's press conference, it was clear that the Collegium is in bad shape. Will the government seek a Presidential reference under Article 143 (1) of the Indian Constitution? There is talk in the Delhi corridors that the government is looking into the issue.

OneIndia News