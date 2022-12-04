Aftab, Shraddha's murder accused, asks for English novel in jail; authorities give ‘The Great Railway Bazaar'

Jail authorities have given Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, 'The Great Railway Bazaar: By Train Through Asia' after he requested them to give English novels to read in the prison

New Delhi, Dec 04: Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, has reportedly asked the jail authorities to give him English novels to read inside the prison.

Responding to his request, the jail authorities provided him with the book 'The Great Railway Bazaar: By Train Through Asia', a travelogue by American novelist Paul Theroux, according to a report in ANI. As the authorities found the book to be safe and does not trigger him to harm other inmates, they gave him the said book.

How Shraddha's Murder Accused Spending Time in Jail?

The accused keeps himself engaged in jail by playing chess. "Poonawala spends time by plotting chess moves, often solitary and occasionally sparring with two fellow inmates," jail authorities said. He is sharing the jail cell with two others with whom he frequently plays a game of chess on the chess board available in the cell, the news agency reported.

The sources in the jail have also informed that he is a close observer of the game and whenever he gets a chance he plays both the white and black pieces. He is the single player and he strategises and plays both sides himself, sources said. "The vicious Aaftab is fond of chess and he prepares different strategies and plays the board from both ends," sources said, adding that he is a "good player, in this game."

The two of his cellmates are said to be undertrials accused in a theft case. They have been asked to keep a close eye on him, sources added. Aftab plans his own moves against himself. "Aaftab is very cunning. His every move seems part of a well-planned conspiracy as if he is playing alone from both ends," it claimed.

Brain mapping: A technique that might reveal Aftab's truths that narco and polygraph couldn't

He sleeps on time without remorse of his actions and does not talk much with other jail inmates. "It seems from his actions that the murder of Shraddha Walkar was also a part of a deeper conspiracy like his chess strategies," the jail sources stated.

Good Behaviour or Acting Smart?

An officer investigating the case had earlier told ANI that Aftab has been following everything that the cops have told him to do. Apart from confessing to his crime, he has cooperated with the cops during the investigation and agreed to undergo the polygraph and narco tests, leading the cops to become suspicious of his "good" behaviour. "Aaftab's behaviour and good conduct are under question. How can there be one answer to each question? It looks like the accused has already rehearsed the answers," officials said.

Meanwhile, the officers are expected to conduct a brain mapping to read Aftab's mind to find out what's brewing inside. "We are still waiting for the DNA report, only after that will consider the Brain mapping test," police said.

Shraddha murder case: The background

Aftab Amin Poonawala and Shraddha met through a dating app in 2019. They had travelled together to some places including Himachal Pradesh when they were in Maharashtra. They shifted to Delhi and stayed together in a flat of a man whom they had met in Himachal Pradesh. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Police sources have revealed that they had frequent quarrels. She was insisting him for marriage while he was against it. On May 18, during one such argument he lost his temper and strangled her to death.

