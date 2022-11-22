Aftab, who chopped his live-in partner into pieces undergoes polygraph test

Aftab's family insulted me, had warned not to visit their residence: Shraddha Walker's father

New Delhi, Nov 22: Accused in Shraddha Walkar's murder, Aftab Amin Poonawala's polygraph test is underway at Forensic Science Laboratory.

"Pre-med sessions and scientific sessions for Aftab's polygraph test leading up to the polygraph test are underway, reported ANI quoting forensic officials.

A polygraph test or lie detector test is based on the assumption that physiological responses such as blood pressure, pulse rate, and respiration of a human subject that are triggered when a person is lying are different. The test at times also records the perspiration of a person and arm as well as leg movement.

The beginning of the end

Shraddha Walker had met Aaftab Amin Poonawalla from a dating app, Bumble in 2019 in Maharashtra.

The couple had left Mumbai and spent a lot of time in the hills in March and April. They arrived in Delhi on May 8 and stayed at different places until they moved into the Chhattarpur apartment on May 15.

The two had been bickering over suspicion that Aftab was cheating on her. She was murdered three days later and the crime came to light only in November. After killing her, he chopped off her body into many peices and kept it in the 300-litre refrigerator.

He dumped by piece for the next 18 days at Mehrauli forest. The missing complaint was filed by her father after her friend alerted him that his daughter was untraceable for over two months.