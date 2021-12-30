AFSPA extended in Nagaland for 6 months

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 30: The Armed Forces Special Protection Act (AFSPA) has been extended in Nagaland for 6 months.

The Union Home Ministry had formed a panel to look into the suggestion by the Nagaland government to repeal AFSPA in the state. The Nagaland government had said that Home Minister Amit Shah had on December 23 held a meeting to discuss the scenario in the state. The meeting was attended by Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio, Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarmaa, Nagaland deputy CM Y. Patton, and Naga People's Front Legislature Party leader T.R. Zeliang.

"At the meeting, it was decided that a committee will be instituted to look into the withdrawal of AFSPA in Nagaland," the state government said. The state government has also urged the MHA to replace the Assam Rifles unit in Mon with immediate effect. The MHA is yet to make a formal announcement in this regard, " a statement read.

"Briefed the media with regard to the meeting chaired by Hon'ble @HMOIndia Shri @AmitShah on Dec 23, 2021 in New Delhi. Grateful to Amit Shah ji for taking up the matter with utmost seriousness. The State Govt appeals to all sections to continue to maintain a peaceful atmosphere," Rio said in a tweet.

The AFSPA gives the military sweeping powers to operate freely anywhere that has been declared a disturbed area. No military personnel in areas where this provision is in force can be prosecuted without the sanction of the Centre.