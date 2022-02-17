Afghanistan situation will have wider ramifications: India at UNSC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 17: India has said that there could be wider ramifications following the developments in Afghanistan, which was last year taken over by the Taliban.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations said that the developments in Afghanistan will have wider ramifications to the Central Asia region, particularly the possible growth in international terrorism and drug trafficking emanating from the Afghan territory.

He was taking part in a UNSC debate on Cooperation between the United Nations and Collective Society Treaty Organisation, which comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Regional and sub-regional organizations, have time and again shown how important their role is in the maintenance of international peace and security. They have an important role in the settlement of disputes, especially in conflict situations, Tirumurti said.

We therefore support active engagement between the UN and regional sub-regional organisations and in line with the Charter of the UN, he also said.

The comments come in the wake of the situation in Afghanistan deteriorating in the past couple of months. This is largely owing to international sanctions and freezing of Afghanistan's assets.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 8:18 [IST]