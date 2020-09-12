Afghanistan's soil should never be used for anti-India activity: Jaishankar

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Sep 12: Addressing the conference on Afghan peace negotiations in Doha virtually, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar stated, "Our expectation is that the soil of Afghanistan should never be used for any anti-India activities."

Jaishankar added, "The friendship of our people is a testimony to our history with Afghanistan."

Jaishankar said the peace process "must be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled."

"Addressed the conference on Afghan peace negotiations at Doha today. Conveyed that the peace process must be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled, respect national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, promote human rights and democracy, ensure interest of minorities, women and the vulnerable, effectively address violence across the country," Jaishankar tweeted.

"The friendship of our peoples is a testimony to our history with Afghanistan. No part of Afghanistan is untouched by our 400-plus development projects. Confident that this civilizational relationship will continue to grow," he added.

India had attended the signing of the US-Taliban pact on February 29. At that point, Indian ambassador to Qatar P Kumaran had witnessed the event.

But this time, a top Indian official has flown down to Doha and the Foreign minister is joining in virtually. This is a significant move, given India's reticence in acknowledging power-sharing arrangements in Kabul.

Earlier this week, Jaishankar had visited Iran and had discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

Two days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his counterpart in Iran, the External Affairs Minister had on Tuesday flown to Tehran and met Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and discussed the Chabahar port project and the situation in Afghanistan.