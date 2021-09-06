Afghan soil should not be used to spread terrorism: Russia

Russia says situation in Kabul under Taliban 'better' than it was under Ashraf Ghani govt

Russia and India want to see an inclusive government in Afghanistan that will ensure security, stability and predictability, Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev said on Monday, 6 September.

He said that both India and Russia have to work together to counter any threat of terrorism, Nikolay Kudashev told the PTI, stating the Afghan soil should not be used to spread terrorism.

He said, "These are the very basic values that bring Russia and India together. I do not see much of a difference in our position on Afghanistan,"

Kudashev stated that the civilian conflict in Afghanistan would have an impact on regional security which would affect both Kashmir and Russian territory.

"As far as the phenomena of terror are concerned, we do share our concerns with India. There is a danger of terror being spread to the Russian territory and the territory of Kashmir. This is a matter of common concern," Kudashev added.

Russia expects Pakistan to be one of the countries which want a secure environment in Afghanistan.

Stating that counter-terrorism is part of each and every bilateral meeting, the Russian envoy stated, "Rest assured we know about this danger and we are most willing to cooperate to deal with it,"

Nonetheless, Russia likes to see Afghanistan's future with optimism while pointing out that the new dispensation should be given time.

Last week, Indian ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal met senior Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Doha and Mittal conveyed to Stanekzai that Afghan soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism.

