New Delhi, Aug 23: India brought back 146 of its nationals in four different flights from Qatar's capital Doha, days after they were evacuated from Afghanistan by NATO and American aircraft, after Kabul fell to Taliban on 15 August. It was the second batch of Indians to be brought back from Doha after their evacuation from Kabul.

People familiar with the development said the Indians were flown back to Delhi as part of India's mission to evacuate its citizens and Afghan partners from Kabul following its takeover by the Taliban over a week back, they said.

A total of 135 Indians were flown back to Delhi from Doha in a special flight on Sunday.

'Vital to support Afghan people’: Boris Johnson calls G7 meeting on Afghanistan situation

Out of the second batch of Indians who returned home from Doha, 104 people were brought back in a Vistara flight, 30 by a Qatar Airways flight and 11 of them returned by an Indigo flight.

One person returned by an Air India flight, they said.

India on Sunday brought back 392 people including two Afghan lawmakers in three different flights under the evacuation mission amid a continued scramble by various countries to rescue their citizens from Kabul.

The total number of people evacuees included the first batch of 135 Indians who were flown back from Doha.

with PTI inputs

Story first published: Monday, August 23, 2021, 12:11 [IST]