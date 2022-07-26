Adani Group market capitalisation exceeded $200 Billion in 2022: Gautam Adani

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 26: Gautam Adani, the richest Indian, on Tuesday said that the Adani Group's combined market capitalisation has exceeded $200 billion in 2022.

Aligning with the government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the group forayed into several sectors from data center, digital super apps and industrial clouds, to defence and aerospace, metals and materials, he said at the AGM Annual General Meeting.

"We were able to raise billions of dollars from the international markets - a direct validation of confidence in the India and Adani growth story. Our growth and success have been recognized around the world. Several foreign governments are now approaching us to work in their geographies and help build their infrastructure. Therefore, in 2022, we also laid the foundation to seek a broader expansion beyond India's boundaries," ANI quoted him as saying in the meeting.

He stated that the group is now the largest airport operator in the country and has ventured into cement business with the acquisition of Holcim. "Our successful IPO of Adani Wilmar makes us the largest FMCG company in the country. And following the acquisition of Holcim's assets in India that include two of the most recognized brand names across the country - ACC and Ambuja Cements - we are now the second largest cement manufacturer in India," he further said.

He also projected India's GDP growth to touch 8 per cent in 2022."Given the indications we see from our businesses, I feel confident that India's projected GDP growth number of 8% over this current year is very achievable," he added.

Meanwhile, Adani Group is set to participate in the 5G auctions along with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. The industry expects spectrum to be sold near the reserve prices, and the bidding to last about two days.