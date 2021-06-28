Ad of a feminist looking for a no burping, farting man goes viral: Here is the real story

This groom cancelled his wedding, got married to another woman because mutton was not served

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Matrimonial advertisements sometimes can be funny, but the one we are writing about takes the cake.

The advertisement has managed to catch the attention of scores of netizens. Even actress Richa Chadha had something to say about this advertisement.

The advertisement read, " match for opinionated feminist. 30+ educated girl, short hair, piercings, works in social sector agnst cap'lism. Wanted h'some, well built, strictly 25-28 yr old only son with estd business, bungalow/atleast 20 acre farm house. Should know cooking." The hilarious part of the ad that grabbed the eyeballs of netizens was the ending part that read, "No farters/burpers plz. Write to curbyourpatriarchy@gmail.com".

Did someone put out a matrimonial ad for me pic.twitter.com/DKsbk0iijT — Toolkit for Hot Takes (@awryaditi) June 15, 2021

The advertisement caught the attention of the public after it was put up on a Twitter handle Toolkit for Hot Takes with the caption, ' did someone put out a matrimonial ad for me." Richa Chadha replied to it by saying, 'someone out there is waiting for you."

😂😀👍 someone out there is waiting for you 🥰 https://t.co/tpv5IqcjU2 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 15, 2021

Many speculated that the identity of those behind the ad and whether it was an authentic one. BBC said it turned out it was a prank between a brother and sister and her best friend. Using the email ID, BBC tracked down the lady, Sakshi and her Srijan and her best friend, Damayanti who came up with the idea.

All the names given above are pseudonyms and Sakshi said that we are all professionals with steady careers, and (hopefully) promising lives ahead of us" and don't want to attract "bloodthirsty" social media trolls, the BBC reported.

Srijan told BBC that it was a small prank we played for Sakshi's 30th birthday.

"Turning 30 is a milestone, especially because of all the conversation in our society around marriage. As you turn 30, your family and society start putting pressure on you to get married and settle down," he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 11:24 [IST]