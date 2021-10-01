Actress Soujanya death: Victim's father blames Telugu actor for her suicide, files complaint

Bengaluru, Oct 1: The father of Kannada actress Soujanya, who was found dead at her apartment in Bengaluru, filed a complaint against a Telugu actor of harassing her which allegedly led her to take off her life.

In his complaint filed at Kumbalgodu police station, Madappa said that Soujanya had informed about the actor who was repeatedly harassing her, so, he had advised her to leave the showbiz and come back to native. However, she was reluctant and desired to make it big in the entertainment industry, the victim's father said in the complaint.

Madappa suspects the Telugu actor might have come to her home and harassed her, forcing her to take the extreme step. He has now asked the cops to investigate Soujanya's close aide and friend Mahesh to find out more about the Telugu actor.

The post-mortem of the deceased will be completed on Friday after which the body will be handover to the family.

However, the name of the Telugu actor has not been revealed yet.

Soujanya was living alone at her apartment at Doddabele. On Thursday, she had sent her friend to bring breakfast to her and when he returned he found her body hanging from the ceiling.

Preliminary investigation said that it was a case of suicide. In the four-page death note recovered from the apartment, the deceased did not blame anybody. The actress reportedly mentioned that she was suffering from some health issues and could not speak about it with anyone.

Although Soujanya had tried to take treatment, it did not improve her condition forcing which she decided to die by suicide, the actress said in the death note. She apologised to her family members over her extreme step and thanked those who helped her build a career in the entertainment industry.

Sources close to her family said that she was also going through depression as her movies had not been released. The lockdown added to her woes.

It is now learnt that Soujanya was planning to die by suicide for some time now. On Friday morning, she had called her mother that she would be coming home and requested her to prepare her favourite sambar.

However, her mother had no clue that she would arrive in this state, sources close to her family said.

