Actor Zaira Wasim alleges molestation on flight, NCW to issue notice to Air Vistara

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim has alleged that she molested on Air Vistara Delhi to Mumbai flight by a man who was sitting behind her.

The 17-year-old, in an Instagram post, said the man was rubbing his foot against her back and even caressed her neck while she was half asleep.

In the video, she can be seen fighting her tears and saying, "This is not done, I am disturbed. Is this how you're going to take care of girls?"

"He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck," Wasim posted.

The actor reportedly called out to the cabin crew for help but it was of no use.

Air Vistara responded to the incident and tweeted that it is carrying out a detailed investigation into the matter.

"We @airvistara have seen the reports regarding @ZairaWasimmm experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour," the Air Vistara tweet said.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the matter and has decided to issue notice to Air Vistara.

"Vistara hasn't sensitized their crew to take action against men torturing women on flight. I am taking suo moto cognizance of this and giving notice to Vistara. Also a copy to DGP Maharashtra to act against Vistara Airlines," NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma told news agency ANI.

Sharma also dubbed the entire incident as shocking.

OneIndia News