Actor Sonu Sood's sister to enter politics

    Chandigarh, Nov 14: Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood said on Sunday that his sister Malvika is joining politics, but he has no such plans for himself. Sood's announcement of his sister entering politics fuelled speculation that she may contest the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls from Moga.

    Sood, who hails from Moga district, said his sister has done a lot of amazing work in the past. "We today officially want to say that Malvika will certainly come to serve Punjab," Sood said addressing the media.

    Asked about joining any political party, Sood said no decision has yet been taken in this regard. "We have not yet taken a call about the party. Whenever the time comes, we will make sure that we will let you know," he said.

    When asked whether he will enter politics, Sood said he had not thought about joining politics. The actor grabbed the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown clamped last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    X