    Actor Ramesh Valiyasala found dead under mysterious circumstances

    Kerala, Sep 11: Popular Malayalam actor Ramesh Valiyasala was found dead at his residence under mysterious circumstances on Saturday. His body was found hanging from the ceiling, reports claim. He was aged 54.

    As per the reports in the Malayalam media, Ramesh Valiyasala was facing financial issues after the Covid-19 lockdown. He has returned from shooting from a location just two days ago.

    The cops have registered the case of unnatural death even as the probe is on.

    His friends from the film industry are shocked over his death and condoling his untimely demise. "Though actors spend most of their lives under the spotlight..... It's a lonely journey....An uphill fight every single day.... I am so sad you chose to stop fighting.... Adieu good friend....[sic]" his friend mourned his death.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 14:19 [IST]
    X