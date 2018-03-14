Actor Narendra Jha passes away at the age of 55

Actor Narendra Jha passed away at the age of 55, after a cardiac arrest, on Wednesday early morning. He was born on 2 September in Bihar's Madhubani area. Jha's acting journey began in 1992 when he enrolled in SRCC acting diploma course after his post graduation in history from JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) in Delhi.

When he came to Mumbai, he was flooded with modelling offers and he became the popular face of the ad world. Having done more than 20 TV serials, he was finalized to play an important role in the 2002 realised movie Funtoosh.

Jha was a versatile actor and that reflected in his latest released movies e.g. which includes Dr Hilal Meer in Vishal Bharadwaj's "Haider", also played Musa Bhai 'Mumbai Don' in Rahul Dholakia's Raees with Shahrukh Khan.

He was also seen as Raj Bansal the main antagonist in the movie Ghayal Once Again, which is the sequel to Ghayal released in 1990 by Sunny Deol.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to mourn the loss of one of the most talented actors in B-town. Here's what they wrote

Awww. That’s so sad. He was a lovely human being. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 https://t.co/9h5m1mHZkT — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 14, 2018

From captain house to ithihass he was one of@d first actors I worked with #RipNarendrajha https://t.co/pmRUdO4ZFE — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) March 14, 2018

Totally shocked to hear of the passing of #NarendraJha .. my co-star in #GhayalOnceAgain .. fine person, fine actor .. RIP dear friend — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) March 14, 2018

It’s really shocking to hear about the sad demise of our friend #NarendraJha who was a brillinat actor & a great human being. Will miss U. #RIP. pic.twitter.com/vbpMzCRweP — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 14, 2018

Narendra Jha is survived by his wife Pankaja Thakur, former CEO of the Censor Board.

